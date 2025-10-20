An 18-time WWE champion bid farewell after retiring last week. The star thanked fans and sent a message. The Dudley Brothers retired at TNA Bound for Glory and now Bully Ray has bid farewellLast week at Bound for Glory, the Dudleys retired after their match against the Hardys. They took off their boots and presented them to their biggest opponents, leaving the ring after the lost the tables match. The star reacted and said that it had been a huge week. He said thank you to fans all across the world who had all tuned in to see the last-ever match of the Dudley Brothers when they took on The Hardys at Bound for Glory. He said that he loved the overwhelmingly positive feedback on the final table match against Matt and Jeff Hardy. He said that the four of them were proud of their ability to tell a story that fans would remember for another 25 years, referencing their first such match that created history. &quot;Its been a week. Once again, THANK YOU to fans all over the world for the OVERWHELMING positive feedback on our FINAL TABLE match against The Hardys. Very proud of the 4 of us and our ability to still tell a story that fans will remember for another 25yrs. xo Uncle Bully&quot;While Bully Ray may have retired from in-ring competition he plays a big role in WWE's LFG showBully Ray may have inished up his career when it comes to wrestling inside a ring, but the star has a lot of other things ongoing. He is one of four mentors on WWE LFG. While he has not won the belt on either of the two seasons, with The Undertaker winning on the first occasion, and Michelle McCool on the second, Bully Ray has been vital for the shows, creating some very interesting storylines.