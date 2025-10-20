2 WWE Legends Have Retired - Long-Time Veteran Matt Morgan Sends Emotional Message

Two WWE legends retired last week. Now, a long-time veteran Matt Morgan has sent a message about them. D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley have now retired, and Matt Morgan has something to say to the two WWE legendsThe Dudley Brothers brought an end to their careers at Bound for Glory, when they faced The Hardys at the event. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the match after putting their opponents through the tables, after which the Dudley handed over their boots to the dumbfounded Hardys, announcing their retirement. The two teams hugged making for another emotional moment.A former WWE star and veteran of the scene, Matt Morgan, has now reacted to it and thanked them both for what the Dudleys had done for wrestling fans. He thanked them for helping him and Mark Jidrak when they were working together, as well as when he was teaming with Chris Masters as well. He added that they helped him in TNA as well, and helped him believe in himself. &quot;Thank you to some of the 2 most influential men when I was first coming up in the business, @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150! Thank you for everything you’ve ever done for our wrestling fans, me included! But business wise, thank you so much for talking to both me and Jindrak in the back of the tour buses while we were in Japan together working against you guys and learning from you; along with me and Chris Masters tag teaming against you at live WWE events before we were pulled up to WWE TV. And the most important to me, while we were in Tna together making me see what my potential could be and finally be believing in myself! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️&quot;D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are already WWE Hall of FamersBoth legends have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for their insanely successful wrestling careers. As a tag team, they made history and pioneered what tag team wrestling later became alongside the likes of the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian, and they were honored for that. Now, they have received the best way to end their career as well, against two rivals who have defined their own tag team history. The two stars were also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in 2014 for everything they had done with thecompany.