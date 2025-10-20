2 WWE Legends Have Retired - Long-Time Veteran Matt Morgan Sends Emotional Message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:58 GMT
The stars have brought an end to their career (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars have brought an end to their career (Credit: WWE.com)

Two WWE legends retired last week. Now, a long-time veteran Matt Morgan has sent a message about them.

Ad

D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley have now retired, and Matt Morgan has something to say to the two WWE legends

The Dudley Brothers brought an end to their careers at Bound for Glory, when they faced The Hardys at the event. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the match after putting their opponents through the tables, after which the Dudley handed over their boots to the dumbfounded Hardys, announcing their retirement. The two teams hugged making for another emotional moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A former WWE star and veteran of the scene, Matt Morgan, has now reacted to it and thanked them both for what the Dudleys had done for wrestling fans. He thanked them for helping him and Mark Jidrak when they were working together, as well as when he was teaming with Chris Masters as well. He added that they helped him in TNA as well, and helped him believe in himself.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Thank you to some of the 2 most influential men when I was first coming up in the business, @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150! Thank you for everything you’ve ever done for our wrestling fans, me included! But business wise, thank you so much for talking to both me and Jindrak in the back of the tour buses while we were in Japan together working against you guys and learning from you; along with me and Chris Masters tag teaming against you at live WWE events before we were pulled up to WWE TV. And the most important to me, while we were in Tna together making me see what my potential could be and finally be believing in myself! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Ad
Ad

D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are already WWE Hall of Famers

Both legends have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for their insanely successful wrestling careers. As a tag team, they made history and pioneered what tag team wrestling later became alongside the likes of the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian, and they were honored for that.

Now, they have received the best way to end their career as well, against two rivals who have defined their own tag team history.

The two stars were also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in 2014 for everything they had done with thecompany.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications