Backstage details on Edge's talks with AEW before WWE return amid rumors of imminent contract expiry - Reports

Prior to his fairytale return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Edge reportedly held talks with Tony Khan and AEW.

Edge is reportedly on a deal with limited dates in WWE, explaining why he has appeared sporadically throughout the year. He is said to have signed a three year deal in 2020 for 25 appearances and five matches per year. He competed in ten matches throughout 2021 and six in 2022. If his reported contract length is accurate then he could be a free agent very soon.

Fightful Select has also reported that prior to his signing with WWE, Edge held talks with Tony Khan and AEW. Edge obviously didn't sign with AEW but his best friend Christian Cage, who returned at Royal Rumble 2021, signed with Tony Khan-led promotion.

Edge is expected to return soon with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania ahead, likely to culminate his feud with Finn Balor and Judgment Day. Christian Cage last competed at All Out against Jungle Boy.

He was sporting an injury that he is currently recovering from so it was a quick affair following a Luchasaurus run-in attack. He won the bout and has made sporadic appearances since.

AEW star Saraya has said she would like to tag team with Edge

Like Edge, Saraya made her own fairytale return to the ring after suffering a severe neck injury. She fought her first match in five years at Full Gear as she defeated Britt Baker.

She is set to tag team with a yet unannounced partner in January during AEW Dynamite against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Many names have been speculated including WWE departures such as Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose. But she also spoke recently about who she would like to team with outside of her current promotion, and revealed her pick as Edge for their similar struggles:

"Edge. We can be the Broken Neck Club [laughs]." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Saraya suffered her neck injury in 2017, and had been forced to retire as a result. She ended her tenure with Vince McMahon's regime, turning down a return when Triple H assumed control. Later she eventually joined Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year.

