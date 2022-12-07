Top Female AEW Star says she would form mixed Tag Team with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

After recently making her much-anticipated return to the ring, AEW star Saraya (a.k.a Paige) has spoken about possibly teaming up with Edge, with whom she became very close whilst working in WWE.

Like The Rated R Superstar, the English wrestler recently made a dramatic and unexpected return to the ring after she was forced to retire following a multitude of neck injuries.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the 30-year-old was asked which male star from outside of AEW would she like to team up with, to which she replied:

"Edge. We can be the Broken Neck Club [laughs]." H/T Bleacher Report

Saraya's long-awaited return to the ring saw her take on and defeat former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view last month.

Former WWE Champion hails Edge as an inspiration

After making his dramatic comeback in 2020 after 10 years away from the ring, the Hall of Famer reached even more legendary status amongst his colleagues.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, former WWE Champion Sheamus revealed how the 49-year-old star inspired him to recently get back in shape:

"Before I came back for this run, when I got that concussion at Mania in New York, I thought my career was gonna be over. I kept doing Celtic Warrior Workouts and I was actually at Edge's house and I saw all those titles on the wall. I saw the IC title and I was like, 'I can't give up now. I'm so close to getting that final piece of the puzzle.' It motivated me to get back and come back in the best shape possible."

Like the Rated R Superstar, the Celtic Warrior has also recently gone through a career resurgence, with his match against Gunther at Clash In The Castle this past September, which is a possible 2022 match-of-the-year contender.

