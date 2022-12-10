Backstage details of Jon Moxley's attitude on working in AEW after both he and Renee Paquette contracted serious illness - Reports

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly very ill during this week's AEW Dynamite.

Renee Paquette missed Dynamite this week, where she has been part of the broadcasting staff since AEW's Canadian debut. On the other hand, Moxley was present for the show as he stood with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta during their tag match.

After the match, William Regal made an appearance via vignette, explaining the meaning behind his betrayal at Full Gear. He explained that allowing MJF to win the world title not only put a target on the Long Islander's back but also taught Moxley a final lesson. The promo appears to be the last we'll see of Regal in AEW, whom Tony Khan confirmed is departing at the end of the year.

In writing about Moxley and Paquette's illness during the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Mox had turned up as he knew the importance of the promo.

"Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were really sick this past week. She missed TV, and he was feeling really bad the day before, but went to TV because he knew he was supposed to be there for the Regal stuff and the story of them keeping the BCC together as a group. He was asked the day of the show about wrestling Takeshita because Tony Khan was wanting to strengthen Rampage and everyone ended up thrilled with that match," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Moxley worked the Rampage tapings, too, facing Konosuke Takeshita in a match that will air during tonight's AEW Rampage. He defeated Takeshita earlier this year, but that was before the latter's signing with the company.

Jon Moxley looks set to feud with former AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Moxley's next match may see him face Konosuke Takeshita, but it appears like the Purveyor of Violence is igniting a feud with Hangman Page.

The pair fought for the world title in their first-ever singles clash a few months ago. However, the match ended prematurely when Hangman sustained an injury and could not continue.

Page returned during last week's Dynamite to confront his rival, who then referred to the real-life injury during a promo. His words sparked a brawl between the pair that required them to be pulled apart by officials.

Given how their previous bout ended, it's not far beyond reason they would want to settle the scores once and for all. Time will tell when that will come as the New Year approaches.

Did you miss Renee Paquette's interviews on Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes