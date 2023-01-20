Backstage details reportedly emerge on 2-time World Champion's deal in AEW before being released

A new report has emerged regarding the terms of the deal Tony Khan had two-time world champion Frankie Kazarian signed to in AEW.

Kazarian joined AEW in 2019 while working with Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels. He and Sky became the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions before dropping the belts to Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Kazarian would later receive a tag title push alongside Christopher Daniels, in what also doubled up as their final run as a team.

Kazarian featured for the Jacksonville-based promotion in a major title program last year, challenging for the TNT Championship after Sky won it from Sammy Guevara. He also teamed with Guevara and Tay Conti against Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant at Double or Nothing.

Frankie was believed to have departed the company when he announced his deal with IMPACT Wrestling at Hard to Kill. He recently confirmed that he had opted out of the final two years of his AEW contract.

Fightful Select reported earlier that he was on a full-time deal with the company all the way until his departure. He has also been officially removed from the roster page.

He started appearing for IMPACT Wrestling while under his deal with Tony Khan's promotion. He even held and challenged for the X-Division and World titles respectively throughout 2022.

Frankie Kazarian spoke to WWE after he departed AEW

IMPACT wasn't the only promotion that went in for Kazarian after he departed All Elite Wrestling. The two-time World Champion opened up on his talks with the Triple H-led promotion recently, confirming that the talks were great but he felt IMPACT was the best fit for him.

"In the spirit of transparency, I had great talks with the people at WWE. Those talks could not have been better, positive, more professional. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody in that organization, especially the people I spoke to and texted with. Ultimately, [IMPACT] was the best fit for me at this stage of my career and this point in my life. I have a great relationship with Scott D'Amore, I have history there, a lot of my legacy is there. At this stage, I was the best fit for IMPACT and IMPACT was the best fit for me."

Kazarian was prominently featured with IMPACT Wrestling while the promotion was known as TNA. He held several tag title reigns alongside his legendary partner, Christopher Daniels.

