Former AEW star opens up about recent talks with WWE

After his release from AEW, Frankie Kazarian was a free agent and eventually decided to return to IMPACT Wrestling. However, he made it known that he fielded offers from WWE once his AEW contract expired.

He recently spoke to Mike Johnson of PWInsider about the talks he had about making the jump:

"In the spirit of transparency, I had great talks with the people at WWE. Those talks could not have been better, positive, more professional. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody in that organization, especially the people I spoke to and texted with. Ultimately, [IMPACT] was the best fit for me at this stage of my career and this point in my life. I have a great relationship with Scott D'Amore, I have history there, a lot of my legacy is there. At this stage, I was the best fit for IMPACT and IMPACT was the best fit for me." H/T Fightful.

Kazarian has been all around the world. Despite having conversations with WWE about a potential contract, Kazarian opted to sign with IMPACT Wrestling instead due to his history with the company.

What has Frankie Kazarian done in IMPACT over his career?

Frankie Kazarian has been a decorated champion in IMPACT and really made a name for himself. Throughout his career, he was a five-time X Division Champion, three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, two-time X Division King of the Mountain Winner, and won the 2007 Fight for the Right Tournament.

He was also a member of the first Ultimate X match back in 2003 and has done a lot with the promotion as he wrestled as masked wrestler Suicide, he was also part of the faction Fortune and began to work in a tag team with Christopher Daniels. However, Kazarian tweeted the following to indicate this is not the end of any kind and things are just getting started for him.

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your love and support all these years. There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I’m just getting started! Onward and upward 🤘🏼 Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your love and support all these years. There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I’m just getting started! Onward and upward 🤘🏼

Ultimately, Kazarian decided to sign with IMPACT and made his re-debut at their Hard to Kill PPV. His last match for AEW was on the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in a losing effort against Konosuke Takeshita. He had wrestled on IMPACT already, as well as being a member of the winning team in a six-man tag with Jordynne Grace and Mickie James as they defeated Bully Ray, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz on the IMPACT episode following the PPV.

Did you like Frankie Kazarian returning to IMPACT, or would you have liked to see him in AEW or WWE instead?

