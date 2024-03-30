Backstage news on why Jay White has been away from AEW TV - Reports

AEW has not seen Jay White live since The Bang Bang Scissor Gang was officially disbanded for good. New details have just been revealed on why the multi-time champion has been away.

Switchblade has not wrestled since defeating Darby Allin earlier this month at the Big Business edition of Dynamite in Boston. After the match, Bullet Club Gold attacked Allin until The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn ran out to calm things down. This led to White attacking Gunn with a steel chair to bring on the end of The Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

White has not appeared live on Dynamite or Collision since then but has appeared in pre-taped segments with his stablemates. Fightful Select reports that White is unable to work in Canada due to his visa, so he was forced to miss the recent AEW TV tapings because they were held in The Great White North.

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion will be brought back into the mix as soon as the company resumes touring in the United States. Saturday's Collision is scheduled for London, Ontario, Canada, but next Wednesday's Dynamite and Collision tapings are scheduled for Worcester, Massachusetts.

Major match rumored for AEW Dynasty

The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The recent split of The Bang Bang Scissor Gang has led to increased speculation on a major title unification match being planned. It's rumored that Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn will put their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on the line against the AEW World Trios Champions - Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn.

All Elite Wrestling is rumored to unify the trios titles at Dynasty, but that has not been confirmed. The company has announced the following four Dynasty matches with less than one month to go:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

TBD vs. TBD for the vacant World Tag Team Championship TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

Next week's Dynamite will feature a contract signing for Swerve Strickland vs. Samoa Joe. The match was confirmed on this week's show.

