Backstage note on Tony Khan's last-minute Jon Moxley announcement on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Tonight on Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley was not medically cleared for action. More information regarding the developments on this has come to light.

Rey Fenix was set to defend his title against Moxley three weeks after their controversial match at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The former AEW World Champion suffered a concussion during the contest and had to undergo specific protocols before getting cleared for action.

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that AEW knew about Jon Moxley's condition mere hours before the show. Plans to replace him were made before it, with Orange Cassidy emerging as the new challenger for the title. He ended up winning to become a two-time AEW International Champion.

Last update on Jon Moxley's status before Dynamite tonight

AEW doctors did not clear Mox for his match earlier tonight against Rey Fenix, which resulted in a different opponent being chosen.

Apparently, this decision may have been speculated beforehand already. The Blackpool Combat Club member appeared for Wrestling Revolver a few days ago as he was scheduled for a match with Gringo Loco.

Although he was in attendance for the event, he announced the same night that, sadly, he was not cleared for in-ring competition just yet. This could have been to ensure he was 100% cleared for his match with Rey Fenix, which we now know did not turn out well.

There is still no clear timeline for Mox's return, so his chance to take back his AEW International Championship will have to wait. In the meantime, people can expect the title to keep its prestige, as its longest-reigning is now holding it once more.

