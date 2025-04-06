Backstage pitches for The Young Bucks; major plans for top tag team - Reports ahead of AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty 2025 has arrived, and major pieces are being moved behind the scenes. On top of several unfortunate injuries, creative plans have been pushed for the tag team division, specifically for The Young Bucks and FTR.
Fightful Select revealed several notes ahead of AEW Dynasty, including that several stars have made pitches for The Young Bucks recently. Matt and Nick Jackson haven't been seen in AEW for months, although they are coming off a short IWGP Tag Team Championship run in NJPW.
Meanwhile, there are "significant" creative plans underway for FTR regarding tonight's match, according to the report. There's been friction between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lately, but the two are scheduled to team up with Cope once again, with the three facing Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac for the AEW World Trios Championship tonight.
The Bucks and FTR have a combined five AEW World Tag Team Championship reigns, making them the top two teams in the history of the division. They've also shared a long rivalry, but with Harwood and Wheeler potentially about to split, it's unclear if AEW will revisit it anytime soon.
Elsewhere in Fightful's report, it was noted that Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland is expected to headline AEW Dynasty. Strickland's family has traveled to Philadelphia for the show, seemingly adding weight to many fans' predictions that he'll win the World Championship for the second time tonight.