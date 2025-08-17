  • home icon
Backstage Reaction to MJF's Run Outside AEW Revealed - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 17, 2025 00:33 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion of all time [Photo credit: CMLL's X account]

A report has come out regarding the backstage reactions of MJF's runs outside AEW. Amidst Forbidden Door season, The Salt of the Earth has taken the time to make consistent appearances for another major promotion.

Friedman stands as the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion after beating Averno earlier this month. Before this, he had been making several appearances in the Mexican promotion, even getting into multiple excursions with Mistico. He did so once more last night during their Viernes Espectacular show, blindsiding the legendary luchador and unmasking him.

Fightful Select has reported that CMLL is very happy with MJF's appearances during their shows. The show he appeared in last night drew 7,000 people, and it is said that their next show may draw even more. The former AEW World Champion is set to return to Arena Mexico next month as he is set to have a Mask vs. Title match against Mistico during the 92nd Anniversary Show.

MJF makes a bold claim regarding his recent success

The 29-year-old has broken his silence regarding his recent runs both in and outside AEW. He has found himself surrounded by different enemies, but has claimed that he has the upper hand over all of them.

Taking to X/Twitter, MJF has claimed that his beating Mark Briscoe was just the beginning of it all, and he has guaranteed that he will beat Mistico and take his mask, and also beat 'Hangman' Adam Page to reclaim his World Title.

"Mark Briscoe is vanquished. Misticos mask is mine. Hangman’s world title is mine. Professional wrestling is mine. The world is mine," Friedman wrote.

There is some truth to his words, as despite getting into it with several different stars, he has found a way to deal with them all. He is also no longer a member of the Hurt Syndicate, but this does not seem to faze him. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to back all his claims.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
