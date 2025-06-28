Backstage reaction to MJF's surprising appearance outside AEW [Reports]

Following MJF's shocking appearance last night at a non-AEW event, he generated a lot of internet buzz. There have now been reports on the backstage reception to this.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman invaded MLW Blood & Thunder to attack Mistico after his match against Ikuro Kwon. He came out wearing a black vest and mask, before revealing that he also had the luchador's mask on. This was the one he stole from Mistico during their match at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. He also mentioned how things were far from over between the two of them.

Fightful Select reported that those within the company liked how the segment played out and how the show was a success overall. MLW has been on a good run in terms of its attendance as of late.

MJF set for match with major All In implications

It is common knowledge that MJF joined the Hurt Syndicate to get closer to his goal of once more becoming the AEW World Champion. Now he has taken a step closer to achieving this.

The Salt of the Earth is entering the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. He made his intentions known this past week on Dynamite. Friedman also had a chance to gain a great advantage as he will be fighting for the number two spot in the match next week on AEW Dynamite 300. He'll be going against Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox.

''This Wednesday, 7/2! #AEWDynamite 300 LIVE, 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax. 4-Way Match [sic] for the #2 Spot in the #AEWAllInTexas Casino Gauntlet! @BrodyxKing vs. @The_MJF vs. @Bowens_Official vs. @ARealFoxx! Don't miss Dynamite 300 LIVE on TBS + MAX this Wednesday, 7/2!'' the post read.

Should he come up with a win, he'll be taking on the number one entrant, Mark Briscoe, to start the match at the pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if he can brave the storm and pull off an early pinfall to snatch the victory.

