Backstage reactions in AEW and WWE to Edge's blockbuster debut at WrestleDream reportedly revealed

The wrestling world is still buzzing following WrestleDream and the arrival of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, in All Elite Wrestling. But what was the backstage reaction to his debut in both WWE and AEW?

The Rated-R Superstar shocked the fans when he rescued Sting and Darby Allin after the WrestleDream main event. Allin challenged Copeland's long-time friend and former partner, Christian Cage, for the TNT Championship in the show's final bout.

It had been rumored for weeks that Edge would be making the move to All Elite Wrestling after news of his WWE contract expiring surfaced on social media. Moreover, he was also removed from the company's internal roster before his departure.

The Hall of Famer was very excited during the post-show media scrum, and it seems that everyone in AEW is also pleased with his arrival. According to a report from Fightful Select, the backstage response to Edge's debut was overwhelmingly positive, which was on full display by the reactions of various talents on social media.

The news outlet also reported that people in WWE were happy for Adam Copeland making the jump as he left the company on good terms.

Adam Copeland (Edge) will appear this week on AEW Dynamite

The adrenaline rush of seeing The Rated-R Superstar debut in All Elite Wrestling is still running through the veins of the wrestling world. But no one knows what is in store for Adam Copeland in the Tony Khan-led company.

Some of those questions and queries will be answered this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as the Hall of Famer will make his All Elite Wrestling TV debut in Stockton, California.

Copeland could address the fans regarding the events that took place at WrestleDream, his goals in AEW, and what's next in his career.

