Backstage report on the future of numerous AEW stars who threatened to leave if CM Punk came back

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk is set to return to the promotion. Initially, several stars had threatened to leave if he came back. A recent report has emerged regarding their future.

The Second City Saint was allegedly suspended from the promotion following a backstage brawl that involved The Elite and wrestling veteran Ace Steel. This incident took place last year at the All Out post-show media scrum.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that CM Punk will be returning to the promotion on June 17th on the debut episode of Collision.

A recent report from Fightful Select has addressed what the future beholds for the stars who had initially threatened to leave the company if the self-proclaimed Best in the World returns.

According to the report, the reason talent threatened to walk out was mostly because of Punk's comments during the media scrum. The 'brawl out' apparently did not affect them as much.

The heat with Punk has cooled off a bit. AEW has also taken precautionary measures to keep the Second City Saint away from stars who still have an issue with him.

It is also being reported that since Ace Steel has been brought back into the company and he was able to calm things down.

Prior to the 'brawl out' the wrestling veteran was coaching talent and also helped a bit in the creative department.

