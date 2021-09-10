Backstage update on Daniel Bryan's relationship with WWE after AEW debut - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan's relationship with WWE after his AEW debut.

Danielson debuted for AEW at All Out 2021, where his appearance quickly became a trending topic among wrestling fans. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently disclosed that doors are open for the AEW star to return to WWE in the future.

The report highlighted that if Danielson becomes unhappy with AEW, he would be welcomed back to WWE (where he spent more than a decade of his career). Considering that Bryan Danielson left WWE on good terms, this new report isn't surprising.

During the All Out 2021 Media Scrum, Danielson spoke about how much he respects WWE and Vince McMahon. Following his monumental AEW debut, Bryan is bound to become a central figure in the company.

Danielson kickstarted his feud with AEW Champion Kenny Omega on this week's AEW Dynamite. The two will soon have a showdown, possibly at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd, which emanates from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Bryan Danielson thinks AEW is a "legitimate competition" to WWE

Bryan Danielson recently stated that he thinks AEW is a "legitimate competition" for WWE. He explained that since WCW folded in 2000, there has been no major promotion where performers can go outside WWE.

According to Danielson, AEW has allowed the wrestling industry to thrive and has provided an alternative platform for athletes to showcase their talents.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will ever return to WWE? Do you think Danielson may become the AEW Champion before the end of the year? Sound off in the comments section below.

