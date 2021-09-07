Backstage details on Bryan Danielson's new AEW entrance music - Reports

The latest reports swirling suggest that AEW couldn't afford the rights to secure Bryan Danielson's The Final Countdown theme song for his debut.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the following:

"The price of getting rights to The Final Countdown was too high even for Tony Khan, and so a friend of Danielson’s put the new entrance theme together," said Meltzer.

AEW's blockbuster signee Bryan Danielson came out with a remixed version of the 'Ride of the Valkyries' theme song at All Out. Fans quickly recognized the song, given that Bryan used the same theme during his early days in WWE.

What a moment and what an ovation when @bryandanielson appeared last night at #AEWAllOut! If you missed the historic All Out PPV, order the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/tQTrxSfzul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Meltzer also went on to explain that Ruby Soho got her music because Rancid’s guitarist Lars Frederiksen is a huge wrestling fan. Lars approached Ruby after she departed from WWE and asked to get her name changed to Ruby Soho so that she could use the song for her AEW debut.

Last Night, AEW All Out, was one of the best wrestling shows I have seen in my 22 years of wrestling Fandom. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros., Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage......Great Night to be a Wrestling Fan!#AEWAllOut #BryanDanielson #AEW — Real Packermania (@Packermania73) September 7, 2021

Nevertheless, both former WWE superstars received a massive pop upon their arrival, especially Bryan Danielson. Fans at the arena tore the roof down with yes chants, giving a nostalgic feel to everyone watching.

Earlier in the night, Minoru Suzuki stunned the wrestling world after engaging in a physical brawl with Jon Moxley. It was truly a night to remember, as AEW pulled out all the stops.

What's next for Bryan Danielson in AEW?

So Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurrasic Express incoming soon??? #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/TZnSlMreyX — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson initiated a massive brawl as he entered the ring at AEW All Out. The former WWE superstar aligned with Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to take out The Elite, including Adam Cole. Based on the angle that transpired on the night, the company could be looking to book a massive eight-man tag team match down the road.

It could also be possible that AEW might kickstart the rivalry between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in a high-profile championship match. With Adam Cole in the equation, there are endless possibilities to book a compelling storyline for AEW's latest signings.

The company hasn't announced them for their upcoming Dynamite episode in Cincinnati yet. However, Bryan and Cole could still appear on the show, giving a surprise to the audience in attendance.

Also Read

Did you like Bryan Danielson bringing back his old WWE theme song? What was your reaction when Bryan and Cole made their AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Arjun