  • AEW
  • Backstage update regarding heat on Andrade after recent controversy - Reports

Backstage update regarding heat on Andrade after recent controversy - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 16, 2025 19:10 GMT
Andrade
Andrade is a former WWE star (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Andrade has gotten himself into some backstage controversy as of late. New details have come to light regarding this.

A few weeks ago, Andrade was released from WWE due to a wellness policy violation. However, instead of serving his non-compete clause, he showed up on AEW Dynamite and attacked Kenny Omega. Since then, he hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It was recently reported that there was a belief within WWE circles that Andrade won't receive his 90 days' pay since he was cut outright, but he was free to perform elsewhere. However, WWE has communicated to El Idolo that while he won't be paid for 90 days following his release, he still has to serve his non-compete clause. This meant that the former WWE star won't be seen on AEW TV for the time being.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources within AEW have said that El Idolo's absence has impacted creative plans for Dynamite and WrestleDream, as did the unfortunate injury to Kota Ibushi. However, there is no bad blood between the Jacksonville-based promotion and El Idolo, and the current plan is for him to compete in AEW when the situation clears up.

Vince Russo commented on Andrade's WWE run

Andrade made his WWE return last year at the Royal Rumble. He spent the next year and a half as a constant feature on SmackDown and even competed in some high-profile matches before he was let go.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said El Idolo's marriage to Charlotte Flair might've played a part in his decision to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, things could've been awkward for him after his divorce from Charlotte.

"I think it's a little different in his case because he was married to Charlotte, you know what I'm saying? So that may have had something to do with him leaving the first time, you know, that may have come into play here, like his relationship with her, like who knows? And it could have even been, bro, that he did go back a second time and maybe it was still really awkward. You know what I mean? I mean, we don't know that aspect of it. So it's really hard to say unless we really knew from his point of view why the jumps, you know?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Andrade in his career.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
