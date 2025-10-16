Former WWE writer sheds light on Andrade's WWE run following AEW return (Exclusive)

Andrade El Idolo recently made his return to AEW on the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. He made his return to the promotion he left in 2023 to join WWE, making his second debut in the promotion at the Royal Rumble 2024. However, he was released from the TKO-owned company last month, reportedly for violating the company's wellness policy.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shed some light on why Andrade chose to return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2024. His second run with the promotion proved to be underwhelming and only yielded him the WWE Speed Championship, which wasn't even defended on television during his reign.
Russo was talking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, where he stated that he might have returned to WWE because he was married to Charlotte Flair at the time. He said that might've played a part in his decision to return, but it still may have been awkward for him to be in the company, leading him to make a return to AEW.
"I think it's a little different in his case because he was married to Charlotte, you know what I'm saying? So that may have had something to do with him leaving the first time, you know, that may have come into play here, like his relationship with her, like who knows? And it could have even been, bro, that he did go back a second time and maybe it was still really awkward. You know what I mean? I mean, we don't know that aspect of it. So it's really hard to say unless we really knew from his point of view why the jumps, you know?" Russo said.
Andrade and Charlotte got married in May 2022, having been together since early 2019. However, the duo filed for divorce in June 2024, just six months after Andrade had made his return to WWE.
