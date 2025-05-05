Backstage update on star compared to The Rock after AEW departure [Reports]

A 35-year-old star, who was once compared to The Rock, recently departed AEW, and there is a new potential update on him. The talent has been making headlines with his statements after his exit.
EJ Nduka is now a free agent following his recent AEW departure. He joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2023, but his run turned out to be underwhelming. Nduka also had a very brief stint with WWE's developmental brand, NXT, in 2020. He once revealed that Triple H compared him to The Rock.
Following his AEW departure, EJ Nduka expressed frustration, saying he was not meant to sit on the sidelines. A new report from Fightful Select indicated that Nduka was a free agent after his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, and some companies were already interested in booking him.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
EJ Nduka is a talented performer and is expected to make a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene. It will be interesting to see where The Judge will be seen next.
The Rock on what he thinks about AEW
AEW broke into the pro wrestling scene in 2019 and instantly became one of the biggest players in the industry. Nearly five years ago, The Rock said he was happy about the success of the Jacksonville-based promotion.
During an Instagram Live session in 2020, The Final Boss was asked whether he watched AEW. In response, the wrestling legend revealed that he followed the product while highlighting the importance of the company.
"Umm, do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do. I am very happy for the success of that company cause it's always a good thing. And it creates a hunger, which is good."
It will be interesting to learn what The Final Boss thinks about AEW now that the company has completed over five years in the industry. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion is now a member of TKO's Board of Directors.