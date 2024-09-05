Backstage word on AEW’s plans for Bryan Danielson - Reports

A new report has emerged regarding AEW's plans for Bryan Danielson. The subject of the report relates to the selection of his upcoming challenger for his world title.

The American Dragon had laid his career on the line against Swerve Strickland in their AEW World Championship match at All In last month. Despite being busted open and taken to task by The New Flavor, Danielson succeeded at dethroning Strickland to win the AEW World Title, much to the delight of fans in Wembley Stadium.

The 43-year-old veteran called out the AEW locker room to step up last week on Dynamite after revealing that he would continue to defend his belt. The challenge would be answered by none other than Jack Perry, who blindsided Danielson after declaring that beating and retiring the latter was going to be his legacy.

Trending

A world championship match between the two men was later made official for All Out 2024, which will take place this Saturday. Fans and viewers of All Elite Wrestling have shared mixed responses to The Scapegoat being picked to be Danielson's next challenger.

A new report from Fightful Select has shed some light on the subject, claiming that even though the Blackpool Combat Club member has a degree of sway over the selection of his opponents during his final run as a full-time competitor, Perry being chosen to be Danielson's first World Championship defense was a decision made by the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Report on Darby Allin dethroning Bryan Danielson in AEW has been questioned

Bryan Danielson will defend his AEW World Championship against Jack Perry this Saturday. Fans in the wrestling space have for some time been discussing the various competitors the former WWE Champion could face in his last full-time stint. One such name is Darby Allin, who, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last month, had been considered for the role of dethroning and retiring Danielson.

A new report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, however, has clarified that he was not aware of any definitive plans regarding Allin winning the world title, even though the topic had supposedly been discussed at some point.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.