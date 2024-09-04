Potential rumor killer on top AEW star's plans to dethrone Bryan Danielson - Reports

A recent report has surfaced regarding Darby Allin's immediate future, and this provides some clarity regarding the rumors that he'll begin an AEW World Title run very soon. Darby is a two-time AEW TNT Champion.

Bryan Danielson is the current holder of the AEW World Championship after beating Swerve Strickland at All In. He is currently poised to face Jack Perry for the title at All Out, and the winner of this is set to face Allin at Dynamite: Grand Slam a few weeks from today.

Previously, it was reported that Darby Allin dethroning Bryan Danielson had been strongly discussed within the company. However, during a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that while this was indeed discussed, he has not heard of this becoming a concrete plan just as yet.

“I have not heard that Darby Allin is planned to win the AEW title. I heard it was discussed at one point but haven’t heard it was planned,” Sapp explained. [H/T - Ringsidenews]

Darby Allin is not advertised for AEW All Out

An updated poster for AEW All Out happening this weekend has just been released and Darby Allin, along with several other stars, has been omitted from the poster.

The new poster now features the likes of Daniel Garcia, PAC, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander, all of whom have matches at the pay-per-view. Apart from Allin, those removed include Britt Baker and all The Elite members, apart from Jack Perry. This update may have been done in order to promote the stars with actual matches on the card ahead of the event.

Darby is coming off a gruesome Coffin Match at All In which saw him fall to The Scapegoat. He was also about to be a recipient of a major attack from The Elite, if not for Sting coming out to make the save.

Fans will have to wait till AEW Grand Slam on September 25th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to see Allin challenge the world champion.

