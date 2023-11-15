Backstage WWE reaction to “damage” caused by CM Punk during AEW run revealed - Reports

CM Punk continues to break the news cycle, and if the star himself isn't teasing the Internet Wrestling Community, reports are being published about his next move in the industry.

Some fans seem to be deadset on seeing Punk return to WWE, if not during this month's Survivor Series, then maybe during the Royal Rumble. However, yet another report has been released that might just be a rumor killer on his return to the Stamford-based promotion indefinitely.

According to a report from Ringside News, sources in the Stamford-based promotion have no interest in bringing back The Second City Saint. Additionally, they compared the star's issues with AEW to Vince Russo and WCW.

"There is no interest in CM Punk. The damage he did to AEW was as bad as what Vince Russo did to WCW."

While some are still on Punk's side in regards to who was right or wrong between him and AEW, few have directly blamed AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh. These fans believe she led the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk, but according to Fightful, this isn't true.

CM Punk has yet again stoked the fires about whether he's returning to WWE or AEW

While there are a number of fans hoping to see Punk in WWE, new theories have sprung up that he might never have left AEW. The Man in the Devil Mask has been causing chaos in MJF's life recently, and many believe he could actually have been CM Punk all along.

The Straight Edge star hasn't been missing any of the chatter and recently shared an interesting clip on his Instagram Story. In the clip, an old WWE promo he cut while claiming to be the Devil is shown, which has now left many confused as it references both promotions.

Only time will tell whether or not this is a tease about Punk's future in pro wrestling or if the former World Champion is simply having some fun with his fans. At this stage, reports might reveal what's happening behind the scenes, but fans will find out the truth by November 25 when the WWE Survivor Series PLE kicks off.

