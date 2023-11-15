Potential rumor killer on top AEW Executive's involvement in CM Punk's firing

AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh has played a vital role in AEW ever since the promotion came into existence.

Recently, Megha Parekh had reportedly shifted her focus from her duties at AEW. The latter's duties are carried out by Chris Peck for now. The promotion hasn't announced any official news regarding the role change yet.

According to Fightful, the AEW Executive was absent at All In. She reportedly wasn't involved in disciplinary committee which was put together to decide the fate of CM Punk in the promotion after the 'real glass incident' which took place during All In at Wembley Stadium.

Expand Tweet

After the committee's decision to fire Punk, many veterans thought Megha Parekh was responsible for it, but this report from Fightful denies all the accusations put on the latter.

Dutch Mantell talks about AEW Executive Megha Parekh being responsible in firing CM Punk

After CM Punk's backstage altercation at All In, Tony Khan had set up a disciplinary committee, which made the decision to fire CM Punk from the promotion.

While speaking on Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell spoke about the involvement of the promotion's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, and responded to the comments of Jim Cornette.

"Cornette just has a way of puttings things into perspective. But I don't know this lady, I don't even know her position. I just hear she's the Head of Legal at AEW. And I don't know how this is gonna end up, but I think Punk, they've been moving to get rid of him for a year, and this was the perfect opportunity. But Tony should have said 'Screw it! I'm tired of this, Punk you need to go. I'm getting rid of you,' and I wouldn't run it through a committee, that's just trying to cover his own b**t, I guess." said Dutch Mantell.

Megha Parekh is currently more focused on the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium deals rather than the promotion apparently.

What do you think is the reason for Megha Parekh's diminished association with AEW ? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.