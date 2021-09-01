Big Change to AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view? - Reports

If the latest rumors swirling on the internet are true, then AEW president Tony Khan could consider changing the scheduled date for the Full Gear pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, if AEW ends up producing Full Gear on November 6th, then they could lose considerable viewership, given that UFC 268 will host their event from Madison Square Garden with a loaded match card.

In addition to this event, the fight between Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant will also take place on the same date, emanating from Nevada. These two star-studded shows could steal the spotlight from Full Gear:

“Well I don’t know that it’s likely to be moved, but it’s gonna have the toughest competition that they’ve ever had. It’s scheduled for November 6 in St Louis, and UFC’s running Madison Square Garden that night. They (UFC) have a loaded show. They (AEW) try to avoid big boxing, they try to avoid UFC, and the biggest draw in boxing Canelo Alvarez is fighting Caleb Plant in Las Vegas that night as well. So it’s two giant pay-per-views that both could do pretty substantial numbers. And also the key is that they will get the two primary cable pay-per-view channels. If it’s a cable company that only has two channels for events, AEW will be knocked off," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T- Wrestletalk.com)

AEW hasn't made any official announcement regarding this matter, but it's worth noting that the company has removed all the information regarding the event from their official website.

Earlier this year, Tony Khan changed the date for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view from February 27 to March 7 due to Canelo Alvarez's scheduled fight.

AEW will host the All Out event this weekend

CM Punk will return to action after a gap of almost seven years!

AEW seems laser-focused on producing an exhilarating All Out pay-per-view, which will emanate from NOW Arena in Chicago on September 5th. The hype for the upcoming show has been built surrounding CM Punk's first match since 2014.

AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage and Paul Wight, to name a few, have also been booked for high-profile matches.

All Out 2021 will be AEW's 10th PPV. Every one of the 4 PPVs (DoN, All Out, Full Gear & Revolution) has done a bigger buyrate than it did the previous year.



It will certainly be an exciting experience for fans to watch this event, be it live from the arena or at home.

