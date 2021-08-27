5 bold predictions for All Out 2021: Top AEW star returns, Sting to make a big mistake?

We're mere days away from AEW's upcoming marquee event, All Out, which emanates from the sold-out NOW arena in Chicago on September 5th.

CM Punk's jaw-dropping AEW debut has added a lot of star power to the thriving AEW roster. The company must be riding high on its momentum heading into its next pay-per-view. So far, eight matches have already been announced, out of which three are massive title defenses from top-tier stars.

Tony Khan may likely add a few more matches as we move closer to the event. However, the given match card looks significant and worthy enough to make it a star-studded show. Fans can expect management to deliver a collective display of entertainment and shocking elements on September 5th.

With that said, let's dive into five bold predictions for the AEW All Out event next month.

#5. AEW star Cody Rhodes makes his return to reignite his rivalry with Malakai Black

Will this be the scene again?

Malakai Black's continued dominance over The Nightmare Family may prompt Cody Rhodes to return and seek vengeance in his own style.

The former NXT Champion has become a force to be reckoned with ever since he arrived on the scene. He took out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his vicious Black Mass signature. The storyline embarked on a heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black, leading into the latter's debut match.

During the Homecoming edition, the Dutch star squashed The American Nightmare in no time.

Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black aftermath discussion with Cody Rhodes being dramatic hinting retiring #AEWDynamitehttps://t.co/is6IIIQ9zQ pic.twitter.com/iPO4cgs2wW — ShowStoppaTV (@showstoppatv) August 5, 2021

The aftermath saw Cody Rhodes deliver a promo, which we eventually realized was his retirement speech. When he was about to leave his boots in the ring, Black surfaced again to prevent him from riding off into the sunset.

The entire angle served its purpose of writing Cody Rhodes off the television, but it became clear that the rivalry was far from over.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black destroyed Brock Anderson in the main event of the show. The post-match saw the former WWE superstar once again laying his hands on Arn Anderson.

Malakai Black smashed Brock Anderson in just minutes and subsequently attacked Arn Anderson. After the match, Lee Johnson steps in to get Black away from ringside. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/n4GgS2ZGmX — Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) August 26, 2021

Given the storyline's direction, it makes sense to have Cody Rhodes back at the upcoming event to kickstart his redemption story. Malakai Black could appear at All Out to deliver a scathing promo only to be ambushed by the returning Cody Rhodes.

Both men could then face each other at AEW Full Gear, which will take place in November.

