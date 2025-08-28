Big Jack Perry AEW return plans are in the works; new role revealed - Reports

AEW star Jack Perry might be nearing his return to TV soon. He hasn't been seen in the promotion's programming since November 2024.
The Jurassic Express was a popular trio in the Jacksonille-based promotion in the early days. However, after they split, Jack and Killswitch feuded for a few months. Later, the latter joined the Patriarchy, while Perry became The Scapegoat and joined The Elite. Also, Killswitch was diagnosed with a major illness and was out for months.
The Scapegoat was reportedly seen backstage at tapings last month. At the go-home Dynamite of Forbidden Door, the former Luchasaurus made his return after almost a year. In a video package aired ahead of his return, a doctor was seen injecting life into Killswitch.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, there is a slight chance that the doctor might be Jack Perry. In July, the journalist learnt that Jack and Killswitch were working on a video together. When he recently asked about The Scapegoat being in the video package, he didn't receive any update.
Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!
"Well, if you’re ready for some RECKLESS SPECULATION, here we go," Sapp said. "I asked someone close to Jack Perry on July 27 what was up with Perry, after our audience had been asking us very heavily about his status. They said that the wheels would be moving on him returning within a month or so, and that would certainly match up with him being in the Luchasaurus video. When I outright asked an AEW source if it was Perry, they didn’t reply," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Young Bucks recently ignored Jack Perry
The Young Bucks recently brought back the Being the Elite channel. Their first video was titled 'Guess who called the Bucks.'
In the clip, Perry called the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, but they ignored it, raising speculation over their alliance.
It will be interesting to see what is next for the former TNT Champion.
Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!