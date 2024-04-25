Big plans for Swerve Strickland after his AEW World Championship win - Reports

The brand new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland competed in a singles match against ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher in last night's Dynamite. Many wondered why Strickland did not get any celebration for his title win. Some recent reports have revealed the potential reason behind the issue.

All Elite Wrestling presented the Dynasty pay-per-view event this past week which was loaded with incredible matchups. The main event of the show was the AEW World Championship match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland where the former NXT star came out on top and dethroned Joe to become the new world champion.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the current plan is to give Swerve Strickland his first promo with a big lead-in from the NBA before Collision. The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the Playoffs heads right into the show and the company feels Strickland would benefit from the publicity.

Bully Ray was not a fan of Swerve Strickland's presentation on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made his first appearance as a World Champion on last night's Dynamite. Many expected there to be a promo or a celebration for Swerve on his big victory, however, Strickland went straight into competing in a singles match against Kyle Fletcher.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray questioned why Swerve did not cut a promo or compete against a midcard talent, Kyle Fletcher. He felt Strickland deserved much better and made his feelings known.

"What I needed to see was my newly crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, with a hero's entrance—the person you see live in Daily's Place with his brand new championship over his shoulder, Prince Nana leading the way, and a microphone in his hand. Why did I not hear from Swerve Strickland tonight? Why did I see Swerve Strickland for the first time at 8:09 PM? Why was Swerve Strickland in a match with Kyle Fletcher, who hasn't won a match? Why is that the way my World Heavyweight Champion is being presented?" he asked.

Swerve Strickland's opponent for the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV event is currently unknown. Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, or even Samoa Joe could be Swerve's next opponent.