Big possible spoiler on Saraya's status amid rumors of AEW contract expiry - Reports

A huge spoiler on Saraya's status emerged ahead of AEW All In. Recent reports have suggested that her contract with the company is set to expire soon.

The former AEW World Women's Champion has been with the promotion for almost two years. She has been one of the top females in the company and is involved in top feuds. Last year, she became the world champion at All In after defeating Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a four-way match.

Despite being a champion last year at Wembley Stadium, Saraya isn't featured in the second annual All In. For weeks, she had multiple opportunities to get a spot at the event but she couldn't capitalize on them. On the recent edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, she lost against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Trending

Recently, a report disclosed that the Norfolk Doll hasn't signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion yet. A new report released by Fightful claimed that Saraya is expected to be featured at All In. However, no update on her contract status has been provided yet.

Expand Tweet

As of writing, Saraya is yet to appear on the show. However, fans will hold out hope about the star's appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.