Big update on AEW's long-term plans for a major pay-per-view

AEW might have a lot of their weekly shows fall under criticism, but ultimately, the promotion receives a lot of praise for their pay-per-views. According to reports, Tony Khan has made a big decision regarding All In.

AEW All In 2023 was one of the biggest pay-per-views in recent wrestling history. Despite the controversy surrounding CM Punk and the ticket gate numbers, many praised the show overall, and the effect it had on the industry.

During the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the promotion plans to make All In an annual event in August every year.

"The idea long-term is to do All In at Wembley every year in late August on a Sunday of the holiday weekend."

While the pay-per-view might not be the promotion's version of WrestleMania at this stage, it's still a major event. It remains to be seen who will end up headlining next year's AEW All In. Interestingly, some stars have been left off of the promotional material for next year's event, leading to some discourse online.

MJF isn't the only top star missing from the AEW All In promotional material

While many fans pointed out that MJF was missing on the promotional material for next year's All In, another top star was ominously excluded as well. According to an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Ricky Starks is also missing. Additionally, he noted that MJF's potential jump to WWE is likely just a work.

"I don’t know if that’s because they have an angle in play regarding MJF potentially leaving at the end of the year, or that he actually isn’t under contract past the end of the year."

Meltzer continued:

"If they gave him this push and built everything around him and he’s only under contract until the end of December for real, that would be a head shaker. The other key name not listed is Ricky Starks, but he wouldn’t be as obvious an omission."

Only time will tell, but this does pose interesting questions about the future of both stars in All Elite Wrestling.

