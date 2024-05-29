Jack Perry's return from suspension has been a whirlwind for AEW. Following a short excursion in NJPW, the 26-year-old has attacked his boss, crashed a bus, and been set on fire. A new report has shed light on his status following the chaotic Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

Jack Perry spent his first few years in AEW as 'Jungle Boy,' a smiling, mostly mute babyface in the tag team division. He was popular with children, but after an image change and an infamous backstage altercation with CM Punk, he's morphed into The Scapegoat.

Perry became involved with The New Elite and is an active participant in their bid for control of All Elite Wrestling. The group went up against Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin) at the sixth-annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past weekend. During the wild Anarchy in the Arena match, The Scapegoat was set ablaze by Allin with a flamethrower.

The visual of Jack Perry scrambling around on the entrance ramp with his clothes on fire stunned fans, but it seems that no damage was done. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Perry was "100% OK" after the match.

PWInsider noted that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion had practiced the stunt before, and Tony Khan's company went to great lengths to prepare for the spot and make sure Jack would be okay. It's been pointed out by fans that Perry had been slathered in a thick layer of fire-retardant gel before being set ablaze.

Unseen footage of Tony Khan's escape from Jack Perry emerges

The Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024 saw two of AEW's Four Pillars clash as Darby Allin and Jack Perry brawled all the way into the parking lot. There, The Scapegoat was taken out of the action for a bit after crashing his bus in an attempt to run Darby over.

On his way back out to the ring, Perry grabbed AEW President Tony Khan and dragged him into the arena. That's when Jack was set ablaze by Darby Allin. A fan at the event captured footage of Khan rolling down the entrance ramp seconds after The Scapegoat was set on fire, and the footage quickly went viral.

Jack Perry got the win for The Elite by pinning Bryan Danielson. With this victory, it seems that The Young Bucks & Co. have strengthened their hold over All Elite Wrestling. Whether anyone will be able to stand up to them now remains to be seen.

