Big update on MJF and AEW's reported relationship after Double or Nothing 2022

Following the loss last night to Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been the center of attention as new reports emerge regarding his situation with the company.

The situation started when The Salt of the Earth no-showed the Meet and Greet during AEW Fan Fest on May 28. While there were speculations of him also no-showing the pay-per-view, he eventually appeared for his match against Wardlow. He was quickly defeated after suffering ten powerbombs, leaving him stretchered out of the T-Mobile arena.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the Long Islander was isolated upon his arrival at the arena. He added that there were second thoughts from some people when the former wasn't in his position when his theme was played.

"MJF arrived at the building for AEW Double or Nothing while the Buy In was on the air and was sequestered into a room. We are told this happened so quickly and quietly that most of the locker room had no idea whether he was there or not and even when his music hit, MJF was not in the gorilla position. That led to some who knew he was there worried for a second that he had walked but then MJF showed up and went to the ring," Johnson said.

Johnson also stated that The Salt of the Earth quickly left the venue with producer Pat Buck after being stretchered. However, he remained in Las Vegas and didn't fly home, contrary to initial reports.

"He left the building immediately after being stretchered out of the arena and did not remain for the rest of the show. He was seen exiting the venue with AEW Producer Pat Buck. MJF is still in Vegas as of this writing, as is AEW management, so any assumptions or story that he flew home after the PPV or today would be incorrect," Johnson added.

Another report from Fightful Select stated that Friedman and President Tony Khan will have a meeting. The report stated that no additional information was given to them when asked for further details about the matter.

Prior update on supposed booked Las Vegas flight of MJF

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave clarity on what the real story was on the Long Islander's supposed flight out of Nevada.

"The people that reported a flight was booked, they believed a flight was booked and they weren’t making up a story. They had seen evidence that a flight had been booked. Basically, there was no record in the system of Maxwell Friedman being booked for this flight. There were the records of the flight he was going to take after the pay-per-view, but there were no records of the flight scheduled for yesterday [Saturday]. It’s possible maybe they missed."

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy The United flight MJF was booked to be on from Las Vegas to Newark has been delayed. The United flight MJF was booked to be on from Las Vegas to Newark has been delayed. https://t.co/ldOQ7jzoWz

It will be interesting to see what will happen in Friedman and Khan's meeting. Fans will have to wait for further developments as the issue continues to pan out.

