Big update on MJF's status ahead of AEW Dynamite this week - Reports

As 2024 gets started, MJF, one of AEW's biggest stars, is missing in action. The former AEW World Champion is expected to be absent from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. The event at Daily’s Place will likely be without the presence of the Salt of the Earth.

PW Insider Elite has shared information indicating that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is presently on vacation in Costa Rica and is also dealing with injuries. That being the case, it seems unlikely that he will make it to tonight's show.

Despite MJF's dedicated performance as AEW World Champion throughout 2023, fans can expect the 27-year-old to be away from television for a while. Friedman is currently dealing with a torn labrum, and it's unclear whether he intends to undergo surgery or simply rehab it himself.

The last appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in an AEW ring was at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30. There, he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and was attacked by his former best friend, Adam Cole, who unveiled the betrayal by ripping off his Devil mask. Adam Cole stated on the subsequent AEW Dynamite that MJF is gone and won't return.

The mystery surrounding MJF: AEW roster removal, contract status, and injury updates

Although there have been rumors about his contract status, there is no official confirmation of whether Maxwell Jacob Friedman has signed a new deal with AEW or not. Notably, the former champion's image has been removed from the roster on the company's official website, prompting many questions.

Recent speculation about the 27-year-old's AEW career has arisen since his removal from the AEW roster page. While details of his contract remain unknown, it seems improbable that AEW would grant a year-long world title reign to a talent who was determined to leave.

It is known that Maxwell is taking time off to recover from injuries, including a torn labrum that might keep him sidelined for at least six months, along with a hip injury sustained during Full Gear.

However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the former ROH Tag Team Champion is aiming to heal his shoulder through rehabilitation instead of opting for surgery.

Despite Friedman's absence from Dally's Place tonight, the card features Sting and Darby Allin in a Texas Tornado match, Sammy Guevara facing Ricky Starks in their first singles match, and both an eight-man and an eight-woman tag team match.

