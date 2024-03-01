Big update on WWE granting permission to its talent to attend Sting's final match at AEW Revolution - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be competing in his final professional wrestling match at the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV event next month. Many legends are said to be in attendance for the match. However, the question on everyone's mind is whether WWE will allow their talent to appear at the show.

Former WWE Champion and long-time friend of Sting, Kevin Nash, recently revealed that The Icon invited him to come to the PPV, but his position with Triple H and WWE wouldn't allow him to be a part of AEW Revolution. Nash's statement caused a lot of buzz on social media as fans believed that other WWE talent close to Sting would not be present in attendance at Revolution.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, that does not seem to be the case, as the company has not banned any of its talent from being at Revolution to support Sting:

"For those asking, we have not heard of WWE telling anyone they can't be there to support Sting for Sunday's AEW Revolution show." [H/T Fightful]

Kevin Nash opens up about not appearing for Sting's last match at AEW Revolution

WWE veteran Kevin Nash recently revealed the reason for not attending Sting's final match of his career at the AEW Revolution PPV event.

Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, the nWo member revealed that he just doesn't want to appear at the PPV while addressing the controversy surrounding his previous comments:

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest f****ng friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit and that’s it," he said. [H/T to WrestlingNews]

Sting and Darby Allin will be defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships at the Revolution PPV event against the EVPs Nicholas and Mathew Jackson. It will be interesting to see which former rivals of The Icon Tony Khan brings to the PPV.

Which legendary rival of Sting do you think will be in attendance at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE