Bryan Danielson could ask Tony Khan to sign recently released WWE Superstar to AEW - Reports

Former WWE champion Bryan Danielson, also known as Daniel Bryan, could pull some strings and convince Tony Khan and AEW a hot free agent who recently got released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Amid the merger between WWE and UFC, the world's biggest wrestling promotion decided to release a number of talents for the purpose of budget cuts. Some of the relieved names were shocking as well, such as Dolph Ziggler and even Matt Riddle. Another incredibly talented superstar who got released was Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali was set to compete, but it will not be the case anymore following his departure. Nonetheless, he reportedly has an opportunity to be employed by AEW. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported how Bryan Danielson could convince Tony Khan to sign Ali to his promotion:

“Mustafa Ali is 37, he kinda knows his time is running out. He knows he’s good, but he never got the chance, but again, the fact he’ll work hard, you know everyone on that roster will work hard — Yeah Danielson likes him, and that’s a plus. I think that’s why I think that [Mustafa Ali is going to AEW], because Danielson has Tony Khan’s ear. He’s got a good shot, but again, they have so many guys that they do nothing with now. You don’t want to add a bunch of guys over 40,” said Meltzer.

The interesting history between Bryan Danielson and Mustafa Ali in WWE

Back in 2019, Bryan Danielson reportedly convinced the Stamford-based promotion's management to give a major push to Mustafa Ali. Later, he was added to the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match and was reported to be facing Danielson for the title at WrestleMania 35.

However, fate had other plans, as Ali ended up getting injured before the Elimination Chamber and was replaced by Kofi Kingston. Kofi would then go on to have a Kofimania and win the title at WrestleMania.

Nevertheless, the old wounds could be healed if Danielson succeeds in bringing Mustafa Ali to AEW and provides him the deserved push, as Bryan now has the backstage power.

