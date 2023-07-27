Bryan Danielson 'desperately' wanted to get in the ring with former World Champion - Reports

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson sadly missed out on competing in the recent 'Blood and Guts' match for the second year in a row, preventing him from wrestling a man he was reportedly desperate to compete against.

During his dream match with Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25th, Danielson suffered a broken arm that has kept him out of action.

The estimated recovery time for Bryan's injury was originally said to be roughly six-to-eight weeks. However, it has since been revealed that the injury was worse than what people originally thought, making his status unknown for the All In/All Out double-header coming up at the end of August and the start of September.

While those shows are still a possibility for Bryan Danielson, a recent report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated revealed that the injury did prevent The American Dragon from having a long-awaited showdown with Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi was revealed to be the fifth member of The Elite's team and was a man that Bryan was reportedly 'desperate' to face at some point. The two men did cross paths on a handful of occasions in Pro Wrestling NOAH between 2007 and 2009, but each match was a multi-man affair, and the two have never faced each other one-on-one.

Bryan Danielson's injury also prevented him from having another dream match in AEW

Fans were truly robbed of something special thanks to Bryan Danielson's injury as The American Dragon was set to ride the wave of momentum following his win over Kazuchika Okada right through the summer.

Danielson's first port of call following his win over Okada was actually meant to be on the post-Forbidden Door Dynamite on June 28th as he was meant to take on Okada's stablemate Tomohiro Ishii.

Ishii would still appear on the June 28th edition of the show as he ended up taking on Jon Moxley in a rematch from their war in the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

