With only a limited amount of time left in his full-time career, Bryan Danielson is trying to wrestle as many dream matches as possible before he has to call it quits. But one match that seemed impossible not too long ago could now happen thanks to a former WWE Superstar's AEW debut.

On the upcoming October 20th episode of AEW Rampage, Mistico will make his All Elite Wrestling debut against Rocky Romero, the first match to take place since the announcement that AEW would be starting a working relationship with Mexican promotion CMLL.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that the match between Mistico and Rocky is just the start of an exciting new partnership that promises to be the dawn of a new era.

"The relationship with CMLL appears to be more than just Mistico appearing this week. CMLL announced a working relationship with AEW in a press release and said the Mistico vs. Rocky Romero match was the start of a new era," said Dave Meltzer.

But what does this mean for Bryan Danielson? According to Meltzer, one of Bryan's dream opponents is the legendary luchador Blue Panther, which is a match that is now possible thanks to this working relationship between the two promotions.

"This also could lead to one of Bryan Danielson’s dream matches, facing Blue Panther. I don’t know how U.S. audiences will take Panther who looks so old and is slow, but he can still wrestle. Perhaps if it’s in the right city with enough fans who would have grown up in Mexico and consider Panther a legend, but if it’s on U.S. television, it might be hard. Then again, it is Danielson. If Danielson goes to Mexico, it will fare a lot better." said Dave Meltzer.

Panther is currently 63 years old but still wrestles on a regular basis in CMLL. With the age of the luchador and The American Dragon not being full-time for much longer, this match should be booked sooner rather than later.

Bryan Danielson recently addressed the rumors that he's been booking AEW Collision

When AEW Collision first started, it was seen as the "CM Punk Show," with The Straight Edge Superstar's fingerprints evident throughout. However, since Punk was fired in September, the show has transformed into a program that Bryan Danielson has a lot of influence over.

There have been rumors that The American Dragon is booking the show himself to give AEW President Tony Khan a break, but Bryan shut down these rumors in a recent interview, stating that he is more of a sounding board from which Tony bounces ideas off.

Bryan Danielson did say that the shows are all produced by Tony Khan. But the former doesn't hear from him as much once the NFL season starts due to the AEW President's commitments with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

