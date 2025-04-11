Chaos backstage at AEW Dynasty 2025; plans abruptly change - Reports

AEW recently pulled off its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view with new champions crowned, the kickoff to The Owen Cup, and other happenings to carry the company into one of its biggest shows of the year. Sunday's 12-match event did not come without issues, and now sources are revealing more from backstage.

Philadelphia's Liacouras Center was invaded by the All Elite Wrestling roster on Sunday for the second annual Dynasty pay-per-view. In front of close to 8,000 fans, the two-match pre-show led to Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight opening the pay-per-view to kickoff The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. The Hurt Syndicate, The Death Riders and Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and Kenny Omega all retained, while Bandido and Adam Cole captured gold. Kyle Fletcher and Mercedes Moné also advanced in The Owen Cup.

The Aerial Assassin and The Jet tore the house down in their 14-minute pay-per-view opener, then Ospreay and the defeated had a post-match handshake. The Wrestling Observer reports that the two pulled off an in-ring contest described as "pretty much incredible," despite the match being a product of backstage chaos.

Sources report that AEW officials went back-and-forth on Dynasty plans, right up until showtime. Ospreay and Knight didn't even know they were opening the main card until right before the show began.

The Dynasty lineup saw other changes throughout the day. There was a feeling Cole's TNT Championship win over Daniel Garcia should have happened earlier, not right after Chris Jericho's Mask vs. Title ROH World Championship loss to Bandido, and before the co-main event, which saw International Champion Omega retain over Ricochet and Mike Bailey. However, Moxley retaining the World Championship over Swerve Strickland was always going to be the main event.

AEW stars praised after Dynasty

AEW fans gave Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight standing ovations at times during Sunday's Dynasty PPV opener. The match saw Ospreay advance in The Owen Cup.

A key story coming out of Dynasty II was so-called "newcomers" on the roster, according to The Wrestling Observer. It was noted how this applies to Knight and others, such as Anthony Bowens being pushed as The Pride of Pro Wrestling in his Zero Hour win over Max Caster.

Ospreay and Knight were both praised by fans and colleagues. Dave Meltzer of The Observer pointed to how Knight wasn't perfect in the ring with Ospreay, but his abilities, combined with The Commonwealth Kingpin doing everything he could to make Knight look good, resulted in the best singles bout he can recall seeing Knight in.

