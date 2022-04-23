Details on how Chris Jericho reportedly prevented 23-year-old AEW star from joining WWE legend's stable - Reports 

AEW's rising sensation Daniel Garcia was rumored to be joining William Regal's The Blackpool Combat Club, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

During the build-up to Revolution 2022, Bryan Danielson poured his heart out while convincing Jon Moxley to form a stable to teach young and promising stars.

The American Dragon namedropped Garcia among the names he would want to train under his wing. On March 6, Mox and Danielson finally joined forces after their bloodbath, courtesy of debuting legendary star William Regal.

Mox then revealed that their group would now go by The Blackpool Combat Club, a stable name created to pay homage to their mentor.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson then terrorized the men's division before they recently recruited Wheeler Yuta into their group. Now it looks like the company has pitched the idea of having more additions to The Blackpool Combat Club.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that there were some backstage plans to insert Garcia into Regal's faction.

However, the wrestling journalist noted that Chris Jericho handpicked the rising star to join his newly formed The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Red Death recently claimed that he chose to work with Jericho over Danielson because he wanted to become a sports entertainer like Le Champion.

Garcia even refused to acknowledge Bryan Danielson as "the greatest of all time," as he thinks the moniker belongs to Chris Jericho.

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

In the latest installment of AEW Rampage last night, Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia in another hard-hitting contest between the two men.

After the match, The Mad King took out a belt and threatened to punish his foe. However, Kingston held his nerves and sent a strong-worded message to Chris Jericho.

After taking out one of Jericho's proteges, it will be interesting to see how the former's long-running rivalry with Kingston pans out.

Do you think Daniel Garcia would have been a great addition to The Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments!

