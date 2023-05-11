CM Punk may not face WWE legend upon AEW return, 'marquee match' reportedly in works 

AEW Collision's arrival has been in the talks for a while, with superstars rumored to be associated with it. While there hasn't been an official announcement for the brand's logistics, many have been reporting on it.

CM Punk has been a name that has been closely associated with Collision. It is rumored that the Chicago native will be part of the debut show and may wrestle in a marquee match. Another former WWE star Chris Jericho was one of the superstars paired as a possible opponent for Punk. However, the Straight Edge Superstar allegedly had other plans.

Fightful Select holds the information on the upcoming brand, and they briefly discussed these on their podcast. Collision has been rumored to begin in mid-June, which is the only information available regarding the logistics of the show's pilot episode.

Aside from the monetary benefits this addition would bring the company, it is fascinating to see how fans react to the new brand. Many superstars could have their big breaks and have bigger roles. Only time will tell, however, as the show's details are yet to materialize.

According to AEW Tag Team Champion, CM Punk is not who others think he is

CM Punk has not been in a positive light recently within the wrestling industry. Despite the confrontations with some people within AEW, some have taken the time to stand with the former WWE superstar.

While at a Monopoly Events Q&A, Dax Harwood, a former AEW Tag team Champion, had all good things to say about the former WWE champion, speaking about his impact on the locker room that most people would not know about.

"An advice question you could ask anybody else in the AEW locker room who is not overconfident because he literally had his door open for everyone. He would watch every match, people would go to him and say, 'Can you watch my match and tell me what I did right and what I did wrong?' He would and he would stay from the beginning to the end. He did that because he does love professional wrestling, just like we do." [H/T:Fightful]

Seeing how the locker room of AEW seems divided on their perceptions of Punk, it is interesting to see how this all plays out in his return.

