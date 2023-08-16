CM Punk was recently prevented from working with The Elite at major AEW event - New details reported

Since returning to AEW, CM Punk has made Collision his home for the most part. Meanwhile, The Elite have been confined to Wednesday nights, where they star on Dynamite. However, this could have been different if the Voice of the Voiceless had gotten his way and was allowed to participate in last month's Blood & Guts match.

According to prior reports from Voices of Wrestling and Fightful, CM Punk had pitched to join the 10-man match as part of the Blackpool Combat Club's team after Bryan Danielson got injured. At the time, it was said that the other participants of the match had no desire to work with The Second City Saint.

Wrestling Observer Radio has since provided an update on this situation, noting that the other members of the bout were not aware of Punk's desire to be involved. It is possible that management decided to keep this fact to themselves, but ultimately the former AEW Champion was excluded, and the match went ahead without him.

The media outlet also indicated that Punk showed interest in participating in this year's G1 Climax, but this was never likely to materialize.

Several stars reportedly barred from AEW Collision because of CM Punk

Aside from one solitary Dynamite appearance since returning to Tony Khan's company, CM Punk has featured exclusively on AEW's new Saturday show and pay-per-views. The general logic behind this is to keep backstage tensions at a minimum and mitigate the chance of a "Brawl Out part two" taking place.

More recently, several sources have indicated that it is not only The Elite who have been kept out of Punk's eyesight but a list of several stars who have reportedly had less-than-pleasant interactions with the Straight-Edge Superstar.

This list includes Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, and Ryan Nemeth. While the reasons for these stars' exclusion from Collision might not be entirely certain, the rumor mill suggests that Punk is behind this in an effort to make the Saturday show as drama-free as possible.

