CM Punk was reportedly checked by trainers after AEW Collision; latest on his condition

Last Saturday, CM Punk returned to the AEW ring for the first time in nine months on the premiere episode of Collision.

The Straight Edge Superstar got a lot of things off his chest in his return promo, subtly addressing the issues with The Young Bucks, which caused 'F*** The Elite' chants.

He also implied that he is still the AEW World Champion since he technically never lost the title due to the travesty that went down at All Out last year. The Second City Saint and FTR closed out the first-ever Collision show with a triumphant win over Samoa Joe and the Bullet Club Gold in a trios clash.

CM Punk had suffered multiple severe injuries during his short time in AEW, leaving fans fretting over his condition following his return last week.

Fightful Select (Subscription required) recently learned that the company's trainers checked on the Chicago native's status as a precautionary measure. However, they were told that Punk was doing fine after the match.

Hot on the heels of his buzzworthy return, CM Punk is reportedly set to make an unannounced appearance on Dynamite this week.

Rumor has it that Kenny Omega or The Young Bucks won't be present for the show as the Jacksonville promotion had already filmed their angles to promote their Forbidden Door match.

