CM Punk reportedly dropped major hint to a backstage talent about his intentions before AEW media scrum

CM Punk's media scrum continues to break the AEW news cycle, and if a recent report is to be believed, it might not have been an emotional rant.

After a triumphant victory over Jon Moxley in his hometown of Chicago, CM Punk sat down for a media scrum with Tony Khan. During this fateful interview, Punk would unleash a slew of grievances at Hangman Page, the AEW EVPs, and Colt Cabana. The rant then devolved into the infamous backstage brawl that has now resulted in numerous AEW suspensions.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that one of his many sources alleged that CM Punk might have premeditated his All Out media scrum rant.

“One person noted that Punk two weeks ago when he returned said that the press conference after the PPV would be interesting,” Meltzer said.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy CM Punk shooting on Colt Cabana, the EVPs, Hangman, someone in a Penguins shirt, & kinda Tony Khan as well. 1/2 CM Punk shooting on Colt Cabana, the EVPs, Hangman, someone in a Penguins shirt, & kinda Tony Khan as well. 1/2 https://t.co/NA5mrdzFKW

This report is the second time that an alleged source noted that CM Punk's rant was premeditated. Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez previously reported that AEW personnel believed that his rant was practiced and that Punk went into the media scrum knowing he'd say what he said.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

A WWE veteran claims that Tony Khan should have reprimanded the EVPs after Hangman Page's initial promo against CM Punk

Online opinions on the controversial media scrum and the backstage brawl that followed seem to be diving fans more and more each day. A vocal number seem to be pulling for The Elite on social media, but wrestling critics seem to be leaning towards Punk instead.

One of these critics is Jim Cornette, who recently shared how Khan should've handled the situation during Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.

"When Page did that thing that he did [the initial promo], if Tony had been proactive he would've gone to his EVPs that are good friends with Page's and said: 'Hey, tell the fu**ing phony cowboy that he's jacking around on live TV with my biggest fu**ing star before our biggest fu**ing pay-per-view and if he does it one more time, he's gonna be an unemployed cowboy!" [5:00 onward]

Regardless of fans or wrestling critics' opinions, the matter seems to be under a tight hold, especially since the investigation into the brawl is ongoing. Only time will tell if Punk will immerge as the innocent one at the end of the day.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe