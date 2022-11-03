CM Punk reportedly "got the wrestling bug again" amidst rumors of an impending AEW departure

New reports have emerged saying as to whether or not CM Punk plans to continue wrestling amidst rumors of his departure from AEW.

The Cult of Personality ended All Out, having won his second AEW title, before entering the post-event media scrum to rant against the Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. His words are said to have sparked a physical altercation between himself and the Elite, with all involved suspended from the promotion. Punk and the Elite were stripped of their world and trios titles, respectively.

Reports recently emerged that Punk is amid negotiations for a potential contract buy-out. What was interesting to note was that the stumbling block in said negotiations was supposed to include a non-compete clause, somewhat indicating that he may intend to wrestle following his departure.

Fightful Select have now reported that a source close to CM Punk has said that they would not rule out him wrestling again, going as far as to claim he "got the wrestling bug again."

However, it was also stated that he is a long way from recovering from his torn tricep. His injury and uncertainty surrounding his AEW future have left questions over whether or not he'll continue to feel that way when all is said and done.

The report concluded by saying that the source indicated that they are aware that Punk has options should he so desire.

Jim Cornette feels as though AEW will regret letting CM Punk go

After a period of great uncertainty among fans and professionals alike, there appears to be an end in sight for the 'Brawl Out' incident. The Elite have been teased for a return to the promotion, and Punk is reportedly on the way out of the company.

But Jim Cornette has made his feelings clear, opining that letting Punk go could come at the detriment of the company:

"What about the cucamanga kids? Have the ratings fallen in a hole, has there been massive chants of their name, have people been setting their seats on fire? 'We want the Bucks!' No, everything is exactly the same. Maybe a little better, 'cause we don't have to watch them wrestle. But I guarantee you, they are gonna find out, none of those numbers are gonna be the same without Punk. 'Cause he was the difference. " [From 17:58 to 18:30]

Cornette has been adamant in his defense of CM Punk against the Elite, even going so far as to suggest they have intentionally villainized the two-time AEW Champion.

