CM Punk reportedly ranted like a 'mad man' in recent backstage confrontation with AEW star: "Do we have to take it outside?"

CM Punk has become a locker room leader backstage at AEW Collision and seemingly deals with various issues the show may have. Allegations that he got into a shouting match with Ryan Nemeth have been reported, and some accounts claim he behaved erratically.

Reports recently alleged that Nemeth and Punk had a brief altercation backstage in light of the former's online comments. This has resulted in many fans believing that the Second City Saint is now throwing his weight around backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, accounts of the altercation vary. Despite this, both accounts claim CM Punk was the one who confronted Ryan Nemeth.

"The story we were told was that Punk came up to Nemeth, as he was (leaning) against the wall in the locker room, brought up the tweet and said, 'Do we have a problem or are we good or do we have to take it outside?"

"The version was, this was aggressive. One person called it ranting like a mad man and another, defending Punk, told us at the time that, 'Punk was handling business like a man, and that all was taken care of and things were settled."

According to some sources who spoke to Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, despite the interaction, CM Punk wasn't involved in barring Ryan Nemeth from AEW Collision.

Dave Meltzer also noted that the incident with CM Punk was kept quiet by AEW

CM Punk's role as a locker room leader has likely awarded him some leeway, but it also comes with responsibility. As such, AEW would naturally want to paint him in the best light, which Meltzer claims happened recently.

Continuing in the same edition, Dave Meltzer explained that those who kept the situation under wraps did so because it would be a negative for Ryan Nemeth either way.

"While it was clear from many that tensions persisted, it wasn’t covered as a big thing, partially because it was kept quiet and that any attention, no matter how the incident started, was going to end up negative for Nemeth."

It remains to be seen if the incident was as serious as some outlets claim. On an earlier episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer alleged that the widely publicized altercation between the two stars wasn't the first time the men shared heated words.