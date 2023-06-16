CM Punk's AEW Dynamite future disclosed - Reports

CM Punk's return to AEW seems to have stirred up a lot of controversy this week. Despite claims that the roster will not be split up with Collision, a recent report alleges that Punk will still appear on Dynamite only to push others to the Saturday show.

Some fans have pushed for the AEW roster to split across Dynamite and Collision, much like WWE's roster is split between SmackDown and RAW. Unfortunately for these fans, Tony Khan has shot down the speculation, however, it doesn't seem like CM Punk will be exclusive to Collision.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery expect to see CM Punk occasionally on AEW Dynamite. Due to this, when The Second City Saint appears on the show, those who have issues with him as well as the members of The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, will be featured on Collision.

Teffo @Teffo_01 I’m just gonna post this CM Punk clip before his ESPN interview drops. To anyone questioning what he could say, being controversial is part of his charm. Deal with it 🙂 I’m just gonna post this CM Punk clip before his ESPN interview drops. To anyone questioning what he could say, being controversial is part of his charm. Deal with it 🙂 https://t.co/PDxNZIFqb3

The Second City Saint has a much-anticipated ESPN interview coming up very soon, and according to some reports, it'll sow even more discord across the roster. Wade Keller recently reported on the talks he had with the roster and revealed that many of the stars are "bracing themselves" for the backlash.

Jamie Hayter urged the AEW roster to learn from CM Punk and recalled her interactions with him

Across the past few months, some reports have alleged that the roster is mainly against The Second City Saint and that many either had bad experiences with him or don't want him to return.

During her recent interview with Metro, Jamie Hayter expressed her experience with CM Punk in the locker room.

"From my experience with him, he was always very, very pleasant. Very helpful, and I always had really great conversations with him about wrestling. He’s a wealth of knowledge because he’s been in the business for so long, and he’s got extensive experience," Hayter said.

The star continued, urging her peers to try and learn from CM Punk.

"You’d kind of be a fool to not want to pick his brain and not want to work with the guy. He knows what he’s doing!" [H/T: Metro.co.uk]

Hayter now joins others like Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, and Miro, who have all praised Punk's contributions to AEW and his presence in the locker room.

