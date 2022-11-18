CM Punk's relationship with AEW reportedly worsened following Tony Khan's brash booking decision

CM Punk's AEW status continues to be at the centre of many news stories, but according to Dave Meltzer, things have now unfortunately soured even more due to Tony Khan's booking decisions.

Tony Khan seems to be backed into a corner with the aftermath of "Brawl Out" continuing to affect AEW. Fans recently had mixed responses to Khan's decision to bring Colt Cabana back on television amidst all the issues with CM Punk.

This has led many to believe it was a jab at The Straight Edge Superstar, and it seems like the star might feel the same way.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while bringing back Cabana has lifted the spirits of the AEW star he spoke to, it has now unfortunately made things worse between Punk and Tony Khan.

“Colt Cabana wrestling Chris Jericho only made things worse as far as issues with the two sides,” Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Observer also noted that the former AEW World Champion remains adamant that he wasn't the one behind Cabana's on-screen removal but that he believes "a lot of talent" thinks that he was.

However, the issue is supposedly being openly talked about either backstage or with those stars who believe it to be the case.

Despite Meltzer's report, Tony Khan painted a much different picture of the situation when he recently briefly touched on how he feels about the star's impact on AEW.

Dave Meltzer also provided an update on CM Punk's injury recovery

Despite his pending issues with AEW, CM Punk is also nursing a torn tricep he suffered during his match against Jon Moxley. It's been known for quite some time that no matter what, the star would only be back next year.

According to Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Second City Saint is healing quickly.

“CM Punk’s rehab of his torn triceps is said to be going really well.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia A recent photo of Cm Punk showing his injury is healing. A recent photo of Cm Punk showing his injury is healing. https://t.co/quaqNCPzAH

This would line up with the star's recent public appearance at Cage Fury Fighting. Unfortunately, this is as far as Meltzer's report goes, leaving fans with many more unanswered questions. With AEW Full Gear happening on the 19th of November, perhaps more questions will be answered?

