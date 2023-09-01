CM Punk told a friend he was just looking out for Jack Perry before AEW All In – Reports

Despite AEW All In being the biggest show the company have ever done, CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation backstage is all anyone can talk about. But what did Punk say to a friend of his about the former FTW Champion?

A few months ago, Punk and Perry had a heated exchange following Jack's desire to use real glass in a segment, which Punk thought was a bad idea. This escalated to Perry calling out the former AEW World Champion at All In, leading to the two men having an altercation backstage at Wembley Stadium.

In this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that CM Punk had spoken to a friend of his before All In claiming that the former AEW World Champion was simply trying to use his status as a veteran to help a young star not get injured.

"One person close to Punk who wasn’t there, but had talked with him, said that he said he tried to help a young guy to prevent him from doing something dangerous with glass. Some have said that as a veteran he could or should have done that. But given all the situations and tension, it didn’t work out well. Another person who is in a backstage position with another company noted to us that they didn’t think this was good protocol, saying that Punk should have relayed it to one of the producers, as it is their job to handle that, or relayed it to Khan, who ultimately is the person in charge of those decisions," said Dave Meltzer.

It has since escalated to a point that no one thought it would ever get to, with both Perry and Punk being suspended from the company for the foreseeable future. However, there are some hopeful fans who believe AEW All Out will still feature Punk in some capacity.

CM Punk's opponent at AEW All In turned out to be the voice of reason

81,000 fans at Wembley Stadium got to see CM Punk and Samoa Joe revive their legendary Ring of Honor rivalry in the opening contest at AEW All In. But had it not been for Joe, the match might not have taken place.

Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that following the incident between Perry and Punk, it was Samoa Joe who managed to calm CM Punk down just moments before they were supposed to wrestle.

Meltzer also noted that a lot of the wrestlers who heard about the incident backstage used it as motivation to go out in front of the UK fans and put on even better matches, with the intention of putting on such a great show that the backstage incident would be forgotten about quickly.

