Cody Rhodes reportedly wanted current RAW Superstar to leave WWE for AEW 

Veteran superstar Cody Rhodes apparently wanted to recruit a WWE talent to AEW at one point.

The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based Promotion last year after his contract expired. He received an immediate push upon his WWE return, which led to him earning a WrestleMania title shot after he recovered from his injury and returned to win the 2023 Royal Rumble.

While he is currently a part of Triple H's roster, he has been instrumental in building AEW as a credible competitor to WWE. According to a recently surfaced report by WRKD Wrestling, he had seemingly wanted to recruit Chad Gable to his former company.

“Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to have a 'big showing' during their Raw match tonight, as Rhodes has been a fan of him and was one of the unnamed AEW talents hoping to eventually bring Gable to the company, as reported by Meltzer in 2021.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

#WWERaw Chad Gable just sold the absolute hell out of the Cross-Rhodes, holy shit. Chad Gable just sold the absolute hell out of the Cross-Rhodes, holy shit. 👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/dXcfpxRyXf

A Wrestling veteran recently commented on Cody's match this week in WWE

While Cody is gearing up for a big showdown with Roman Reigns, his latest match has drawn criticism from Vince Russo.

Chad Gable went up against Rhodes this week. Despite a commendable effort, he was unable to pick up the win. Speaking on the Legion of RAW, veteran Vince Russo explained how the booking could potentially hurt the credibility of the American Nightmare.

"They're looking at Chad Gable and Cody Rhodes being a great match. I just saw the Meltzer awards, Gable was like the number five Best Technical Wrestler on the Planet. That's what they're looking at. Oh, this is going to be a great, little match. The internet is going to love this match. Yeah, you're going to love this match if you believe in fake fights. Everybody else was like, number one, what is the point of this match? Gable, no way is he going over. Then number two, we're going to get a 50-50 match that does nothing for Cody. Absolutely zero, bro." [7:30 - 8:20]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes.

Do you think Cody can dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania?

