Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are allegedly closer than ever; WWE move in the cards?

Cody Rhodes' relationship with The Young Bucks is a well-known fact, but the men are not only still in contact, but according to reports, they've recently grown closer.

The Young Bucks recently allowed footage of Being The Elite to be used in Cody Rhodes' upcoming WWE documentary. The American Nightmare put emphasis on this and thanked them, leading to many fans going wild with speculation.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there might be more to it, as he claims they are far more in contact than before.

"Regarding The Young Bucks cooperating with Cody Rhodes on the Peacock documentary and releasing some BTE footage and Rhodes saying they talk regularly, the three actually talk more now than even before."

Since the duo's contracts are allegedly coming up later this year, this could point to indications that they might jump ship to WWE. This would notably be a major loss for AEW, and Tony Khan is reportedly doing all he can to secure the brothers.

Cody Rhodes' absence from the AEW locker room is still felt by QT Marshall

Marshall is one of the better-known real-life friends of Cody Rhodes. The two notably feuded for a while, with the Nightmare Family going up against The Factory at the same time.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, QT Marshall expressed how difficult it was to work in AEW without his best friend.

"It sucks not having him at work with us." Marshall continued, "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible." [H/T WrestlingInc].

It remains to be seen if the two will ever find themselves in the same promotion again. At this stage, Marshall is entrenched in AEW, while Rhodes is a major name in WWE.

