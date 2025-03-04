Complainant requests court to drop charges against 34-year-old star; AEW recently fired him after shocking arrest [Reports]

Although AEW has been thriving this year, the company has been dealt several blows in the past 12 months. This has brought the company severe negative publicity. Earlier this year, the promotion fired one of its roster members because of a domestic violence case.

In February 2025, the Jacksonville-based promotion fired one-half of the Iron Savages, Bear Boulder, after he was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation on January 13. The 34-year-old's real name is Thomas 'Tommy' Wansaw. He and Bear Bronson formed the Iron Savages in 2017.

According to PWInsider, the complainant recently advised the State Attorney's Office, Orange County, Florida, to dismiss the charges.

"I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney's Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted furthe and request the charges be dismissed." the complainant wrote in a signed document.

The stable predominantly wrestles in All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

AEW's Bear Bronson on his Iron Savages stablemate Bear Boulder's firing

After Bear Bronson learned about his tag-team partner's release from AEW and the reason behind it, he was seemingly devastated.

The professional wrestler later issued a statement on X, where he sympathized with the 'victim' and also added that he was "sick to his stomach." However, he later deleted his post.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m sick to my stomach. I’ve been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure she's ok, but I did not know the horrific details. I’ve been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours, and r[ight] n[ow], I just want to turn my phone off to be with her," he wrote.

Boulder and Bronson are former Chaotic Wrestling Tag Team Champions and former Extreme Wrestling Alliance Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if Bear Boulder returns to AEW.

